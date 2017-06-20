Online Store in
Talk to Wepsbot 🤖Step #1
WepsBot will ask you a few simple questions in a 2 minute conversation. That helps him set up your website's structure and make sure everything you want to be there is really there.
Add your products 👕👖👟Step #2
Upload photos and product information straight to your website. Add your business information and link your Paypal account. No drag'n'drop or coding. Build your store from the comfort of your smartphone, tablet or desktop.
Publish & You're done 😮Step #3
Choose a free domain name or simply redirect the one you already own and you're good to go! We include the domain & hosting in the price.
People ❤️ Weps
-
"I have never launched a project faster than this and it still looks better than any landing page I have created before!"
-
"My favourite thing about Weps is the instant website generation by the chatbot, which allows me to see exactly how my decisions influence the final product."
-
"Excellent little builder, it's so easy - 100 times easier than Squarespace, but has the same clean style."
Weps Online Store Is Especially Useful For
Testing New Ideas
Since setting up an online store only takes minutes, ideas can be validated on real people fast, cheap and hassle free.
FIRST ONLINE STORE
By focusing only on the business essentials, Weps gets you started without having you worry about setup.
NICHE PRODUCTS
Be it craft beer, coffee or something else, Weps is perfect for telling your story and converting visitors into customers.
MOBILE LIFE
You can do it all wherever you are, cause Weps works just as great on your smartphone, tablet or desktop. No apps.
How much does it cost?
We know starting a business is hard. That's why Weps is more affordable than any other e-commerce solution out there. No hidden fees. We don't take any commissions on your sales.
free DOMAIN & HOSTING INCLUDED
30-day free trial
no strings attached
Monthly flat fee$9.99
Perfect if you're just starting out and are not sure how things will go. You can always cancel or upgrade.
LIMITED TIME OFFER
Weps seamlessly integrates with the tools you love so much already 🛠
-
Why choose Weps?
Jorma Jürisaar, CEO & Founder Of Weps
"Having online presence for your business is a must. We found that there are no simple solutions. There is nothing that allows you to get an online store in a simple way without having to spend a lot of time and money on development.Build my store
We built Weps to help aspiring entrepreneurs to get online faster and cheaper. Our new online store platform is built upon thousands of users’ positive feedback and feature requests. We have committed to building an online store builder that’s faithful to the simplicity of Weps."
Weps creates some kick-ass websites that are both aesthetically pleasing and responsive
Weps structures and designs the website — users only need to fill in the blanks with pictures and content
Community of Amazing Store Owners ✈️
