Why choose Weps?

Jorma Jürisaar, CEO & Founder Of Weps

"Having online presence for your business is a must. We found that there are no simple solutions. There is nothing that allows you to get an online store in a simple way without having to spend a lot of time and money on development.



We built Weps to help aspiring entrepreneurs to get online faster and cheaper. Our new online store platform is built upon thousands of users’ positive feedback and feature requests. We have committed to building an online store builder that’s faithful to the simplicity of Weps."

